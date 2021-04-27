Cambridge man charged with murder following incident in Hamilton

A man linked to the Nawton assault was later arrested at a property on Jasmine Place in Cambridge at about midday. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man linked to the Nawton assault was later arrested at a property on Jasmine Place in Cambridge at about midday. Photo / Belinda Feek

An 18-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with murder after a 43-year-old man died following an incident in Hamilton's Aileen Place this morning.

Hamilton City area commander inspector Andrea McBeth said the man charged will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation, however, we are not seeking any further people in connection with the matter."

Police were called to Aileen Pl in Nawton this morning after reports of a serious assault at 10.50am, a police spokesperson said.

Another man was taken into police custody on Jasmine Pl, Cambridge, in relation to the assault at midday.

The alleged offender was assisting police with their inquiries, a police spokesperson said.

The victim and alleged offender are believed to be known to each other.

Aileen Pl neighbour Nicola Murray said the victim had only just moved in two weeks ago after a marital break-up.

She said he seemed friendly but also quiet and stuck to himself.

He was trying to get his life back on track, she said.

"I only saw him yesterday - he walked outside to get a parcel."

She didn't hear anything and the first she knew something was amiss was when she noticed an armed policeman standing on her property and was told the victim had been stabbed.

By lunch time about five police cars had gathered at Jasmine Pl in Cambridge.

Police officers had partially blocked the usually quiet suburban street and were only allowing residents access to their homes.

A police officer guards a house on Aileen Place in Nawton where a man died after allegedly being assaulted by someone he knew. Photo / Belinda Feek

Police tape had also been strung across the driveway of a property.

Bewildered neighbours gathered outside to see what the commotion was.

Residents said the family who lived at the property were usually quiet.

Shortly after, a tow truck arrived to remove a beige sedan parked in the driveway.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said there was no further information available about Aileen Pl as emergency services were still at the address.