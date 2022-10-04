Emergency services are responding to a serious accident near Cambridge. Photo / File

State Highway 1 in Waikato has been closed for the second time in less than a month due to a serious crash.

One person is trapped following the crash between a truck and a van south of Cambridge near Hickey Rd this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports of the incident shortly before 5am.

Fire and Emergency says it is working to free the person.

A police spokesperson said diversions are in place on SH1.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Karapiro Rd and southbound traffic is being diverted at Victoria Rd.

Recently, the stretch of the Waikato road has been labelled a "death trap" by the regional Chamber of Commerce.

Two people died in a head-on crash between a car and an ambulance on the same stretch of road weeks ago.