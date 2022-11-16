The former David Jones building in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

High fashion retailer Calvin Klein is coming to Wellington – filling the much sought-after David Jones building on Lambton Quay.

A representative of the fashion retailer confirmed to the NZ Herald the store will open, but there’s no idea of a date yet.

“The store in Wellington will be opening, I have not heard of a date as of now.”

It’s the first store to confirm it will occupy the space, which has stood empty since it’s official closure in June.

Retailers have been tight-lipped on what will fill the iconic building that once housed Kirkcaldie & Stains.

First Retail managing director Chris Wilkinson said in May he was aware of reports some of these retailers were eyeing the ground floor of David Jones.

Both Wilkinson and JLL sales and leasing director Jim Wana said there was hardly any demand from tenants of a similar scale to David Jones to lease the site.

Wana said it was likely several tenants would end up in the building, with the ground floor alone being able to house up to seven, “which effectively means potentially seven new retailers, so that gives you seven different reasons to come to the CBD.”

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said he was aware a mixture of smaller retailers and office space might be an option for the iconic building.

“A number of options have come up. Obviously we’re hoping to have a really good and high-end retail presence, as has been there for a long time. So, the idea that we might get some good stores in there is most welcome.”