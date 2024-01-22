Police have seized two vehicles and are investigating after a robbery at the Caltex service station on Hyderabad Rd early on Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police have seized two vehicles and are investigating after an alleged armed robbery in Napier early on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at the Caltex service station on Hyderabad Rd just before 4am.

A Caltex Hyderabad Rd spokesman, who declined to be named, said one staff member was working the night shift at the store when six or seven people entered as part of a robbery.

He said one person had a knife in hand.

The perpetrators made it out of the store with the till, which contained an estimated $1000 to $1200 in cash, and staff were still checking stock to see how much had been taken.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a “ram raid” at a commercial property on Hyderabad Rd just before 4am.

“A small number of items were taken, police seized two vehicles nearby which were identified as stolen, and an investigation is under way to locate those involved,” the police spokeswoman said.

There were no injuries reported.