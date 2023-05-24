Caltex Hyderbad Rd was the scene of an overnight aggravated robbery. Photo / Google Maps

Police say they’re looking for two people who broke into a Napier petrol station to steal cigarettes and ice creams.

Officers were called to the aggravated robbery at the Caltex service station on Hyderabad Rd at about 5.20am.

No one was injured and the pair fled the scene in a vehicle which police are now working to track, a spokesperson said.

“It’s believed they left in a vehicle with two others. Police enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders and the vehicle.”

The petrol station was closed early on Wednesday morning but had opened by 8.30am. A scene guard was in place, police said.