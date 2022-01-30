Calls for pregnant Kiwis to be allocated emergency MIQ spots

Kiwi Al Jazeera journalist Charlotte Bellis. Photo / Supplied

There are renewed calls for pregnant Kiwi women abroad to be allocated emergency MIQ spots after a Kiwi journalist turned to the Taliban for help.

Christchurch native and former journalist at Al Jazeera, Charlotte Bellis, made international headlines last year by reporting from Kabul on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.



In September, she found out she was pregnant in Doha, Qatar - where it's illegal to be pregnant and unmarried.

Unable to get to New Zealand through the MIQ system, she and partner Jim Huylebroek went to his home country of Belgium from where Bellis repeatedly tried to get an MIQ spot but failed in the lottery.

Bellis then took the extraordinary step of contacting the Taliban to see if she could return safely to Afghanistan.

Senior Taliban contacts agreed and she's been in Kabul ever since.

With New Zealand's border reopening delayed, she applied for an emergency MIQ spot but was rejected on January 24.

She's been offered asylum by another country since going public about her struggle - but has received no word from the New Zealand Government.

Roshni Sami is no stranger to Bellis' plight and hopes her story renews calls for expectant mothers to be considered for MIQ emergency spots.

Last year, Sami went to court after her husband, who was stranded in the US, was denied an MIQ spot ahead of their child's birth.

She gave birth on December 30 with her partner, Walter, by her side.

"It's really problematic how MIQ is looking at this situation. Anyone who's a mum or has had a child knows that postpartum is really very, very difficult. You really need support and recovery after you've had a child.

"Of course, you have emotional and mental challenges after you've given birth. You need support from your partner to go through it in a healthy way," she said.

"I was worried about my pregnancy. But, I didn't have another choice but to make sure my husband, Walt, would be back for the birth. I knew I would really need his help in the postpartum period.

"Charlotte Bellis is going through the same thing I did. A lot of the things she wrote in her op-ed - I felt exactly the same way. I'm just glad that someone has a higher profile and better connections that they can have a wider reach to try and change policy on this.

"It's appalling. I was also shocked as a New Zealander that anything like this could happen under a left-wing government, under a supposedly women-friendly government."

Sami and barrister, Tudor Clee, started the Baby Bridge Initiative in order to help others to lobby the Government to do better by mothers-to-be.

From October to December 2021, Sami helped at least 28 women or their partners who'd been rejected by MIQ.

They amassed support letters from the likes of Plunket, Sir Peter Gluckman, and Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter for women to include in their MIQ applications.

Sami says the key things noted were breach of human rights and health risks associated with giving birth abroad.

National MP Erica Stanford wrote to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in October on behalf of the group, but to no avail.

"There'd no doubt be hundreds of women overseas who are pregnant and have tried to get back in the last couple of years who have been declined," she said.

"Pregnancy is a very vulnerable time in a woman's life, but also a really magical time. But, if you're in a desperate situation with no visa and potentially in a situation where you've got a high-risk pregnancy and need to get back to New Zealand for specialist care - you can imagine how stressful and anxious people are. They need to be prioritised for emergency MIQ spaces.

"I'm hoping the Charlotte Bellis case will give this situation the push that it needs to get the Minister to act and add pregnancy to the list of criteria.

"By Charlotte coming forward, it highlights what hundreds of women have faced over the last two years." Stanford said.

In response to Charlotte Bellis' situation, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says a senior National Party MP contacted him on Wednesday about her circumstances.

"My office passed this information onto officials to check whether the proper process was followed," he said.

"I'm unable to provide any further comment on MIQ at this stage as a court case against MIQ is being prepared and expected to be heard soon.

"The Government has signalled changes at the border and we'll be announcing those soon."­

Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ), Chris Bunny, says Bellis applied for an emergency allocation MIQ voucher on January 24 - requesting a spot for February 27.

He says that is not within the 14-day window required for an emergency allocation, as travel must be time-critical, so she didn't meet the criteria.

"She received a response inviting her to reapply within the 14-day window, and to contact MIQ if she intended to change her flights to return to New Zealand earlier," he said.

"Our emergency allocation team keep a close eye on applications, and Charlotte's location of Afghanistan came to their attention. Shortly after her application was received the team contacted Charlotte to provide her with additional information should she choose to change her flights.

"This is an example of the team being helpful to New Zealanders who are in distressing situations.

"Today, we have taken the extra step of writing to Charlotte to explain that there is another emergency allocation category (1a(iii)) that she may wish to apply under, and we have outlined the criteria that must be met.

"This emergency allocation category is for New Zealand citizens and residents who are in a location or situation where there is a serious risk to their safety and their only option is to return to New Zealand, taking into account advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade where relevant."

From October 3, 2020, to January 23, 2022, MIQ processed 8,863 completed applications and approved 5,396 applications for emergency allocations.

Stuff reported in October there had been 229 MIQ applications involving pregnancy - and just 23 approved.

Updated figures have been sought from Managed Isolation and Quarantine officials.