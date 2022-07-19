Assault on police officer captured in shocking video before man tasered in Auckland street. Video / Supplied

A female police officer being knocked out on the streets of Auckland shows the "atrocious and unacceptable level of violence" cops face on a daily basis, the Police Association says.

The officer was knocked unconscious on the corner of Great South and Station Road on Monday at 12.17pm.

Police confirmed a man, 27, had been arrested following the attack and was due to appear in Counties Manukau District Court charged with intent to injure.

The man was Tasered after fleeing from police on foot and assaulting the officer.

"The officer involved was knocked unconscious during this incident, and is now off work recovering. She is being well supported by her colleagues," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We would like to thank the community who witnessed this incident for their support and assistance and we appreciate those who came to the aid of our officer."

NZ Police Association President Chris Cahill said the video reveals to New Zealanders the "atrocious and unacceptable level of violence" police officers face on a daily basis.

A witness captured the attack on camera.

He described the incident as a "callous unprovoked attack".

"The violence is raw to witness and unfortunately assaults of this gravity are not rare, with more than two thousand assaults on officers last year alone," Cahill said.

"Being assaulted is not 'just part of the job' of keeping communities safe, and the courts need to send a clear message to that effect. If police officers are not protected how are they supposed to protect New Zealanders?"

Members of the public rushed to help a female police officer who was knocked out and lay prone in the middle of a Manurewa street.

Cahill said the association will work with the police wellness team to support this officer.

The witness who filmed the video told the Herald he was waiting at the traffic lights when he saw police chasing after the man who was "in an agitated state".

As the officers surrounded the man on foot, he approached a female officer and punched her in the face.

She collapsed on the street clutching her face and was tended to by shocked members of the public.

Members of the public went to help the stricken officer, who was lying prone in the middle of the street.

The witness told the Herald she saw blood coming from both her eyes and nose.

As the alleged attacker then tried to flee he was Tasered by another officer.

However the Taser appeared to have little impact and he can be seen walking away with the barbs still lodged in his back.