Five more complainants have come forward to Tauranga Boys' College over former English teacher Pinky Green's inappropriate behaviour with students. Photo / NZME

The man who prompted a public apology from a prestigious all-boys school over sexual harassment by a teacher is calling for a fresh, independent investigation after five more former students have come forward.

Glenn Marshall complained to Tauranga Boys' College in November that his 1988 allegation about English teacher Pinky Green propositioning him for bondage was kept secret.

Now he wants a new investigation to uncover the full extent of Green's potential offending including how long it went on for, how many victims there were, if any suffered abuse and if he could have been stopped sooner.

And he wants the current Board of Trustees to stand aside and let the police and Ministry of Education handle the case.

But board chairperson Nikki Iuli said the board was neutral and not conflicted, and was currently getting legal advice on what, if any, action to take next.

Marshall complained to school principal Robert Mangan in November last year that his original allegation against Green was swept under the carpet and he believed the school at the time prioritised "reputational damage control".

Marshall said Green propositioned him in his office adjoining the school library, suggesting Green tie him up naked to a chair and cane him.

"He also suggested 'going further' if I was interested and that he could also perform the same sort of activities on me if I were interested," Marshall said.

"He offered me money, as well as 'assistance' on my English class, including grades."

Marshall said Green was overly confident during the incident, speaking as if he was "reading from a script", making the then Year 13 student believe it was not the first time the English department head had propositioned a student.

Glenn Marshall is calling for a new, independent investigation into former Tauranga Boys' College teacher Pinky Green's behaviour after more complainants came forward. Photo / Warren Buckland

Marshall rebuffed Green and reported him. Three other victims came forward with similar stories.

Green, who by that stage had been at the school 28 years, was suspended and investigated and a damning report was taken to police who advised no criminal charges could be laid.

Corporal punishment was legal in schools until 1990 and grooming was not an offence in the 1980s.

Former board chairman Bill Holland said Green, a high-ranking member of the PPTA union, hired a lawyer.

The school held a meeting with the parents of the four boys and Holland says they unanimously agreed Green should resign on the grounds of "ill-health" and the matter be kept confidential.

Marshall said this stymied any chance of finding further victims. Since the apology went public he has fielded numerous calls from other former students or their families with similar stories.

He has made a complaint to police.

"All I want is an independent, impartial, thorough, open and transparent investigation."

Marshall said the school had apologised for the conduct of a dead teacher but it had not apologised for its own failings, including to safeguard affected students.

He called the 1988 investigation substandard and said he was never formally interviewed and understands Green was able to retire on extended sick-leave, a "repugnant 'solution', even for the time".

When Marshall requested the public apology last year the school conducted a review of the case which, based on interviews with Holland and Young, found no evidence of a cover-up and that a public apology was not required.

It was only when Open Justice made inquiries that the school issued an apology to its community and past students, including admitting the review had been "insufficient".

Marshall has written to Education Minister Chris Hipkins and the Ministry of Education asking for the board to step aside with "immediate effect" and for the Ministry to conduct its own investigation.

Tauranga Boys' College Board of Trustees says it is not biased and can be trusted to handle the case of the late Pinky Green, who sexually harassed students at the college in the 1980s. Photo / NZME

Iuli denied the board was biased or that the community could not trust it to be independent.

"I would suggest our public statements over the past few days have reflected not only a neutral stance but also a great deal of concern and care regarding the former students and the current school community."

She said five complainants had come forward since the apology and there were possibly others.

"We are in continuing dialogue with Glenn Marshall and other impacted individuals as to their expectations.

"We are considering our next steps and will be taking their wishes and thoughts into account before we make any further decisions regarding re-opening the investigation or referring matters to the NZ Police."