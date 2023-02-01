Chris Hipkins holds a post-Cabinet press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jan Tinetti is no stranger to education.

Before entering politics she spent 20 years working in principal roles across four schools in Southland and Tauranga.

As a Tauranga-based Labour list MP she was Associate Education Minister.

Now Tinetti has been handed the reins of Education Minister in Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ cabinet reshuffle this week.

Tinetti was previously Internal Affairs Minister, Women’s Minister, and Associate Education Minister. In the reshuffle, she retained the women’s portfolio and was also given Child Poverty Reduction. She is ranked sixth on the list.

“I’m so excited to have this opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in,” Tinetti said.

“I’m hitting the ground running. I don’t want to sit back and wait for things to happen.”

Tinetti said she had already set up meetings to work out priorities and learn more about the education sectors she was less familiar with, such as tertiary.

She believed learning support was “probably one of the most broken parts of the system” and had been doing work to address that.

“We have to make sure education is equitable for all. I see that as a really big issue. I see attendance as an issue that’s started to rear its head over a long time.

“We need to put learners at the centre of any work we’ve got going forward.”

Tinetti said she was passionate about education, given her background, and wanted to be an “accessible minister” - accessible to the learners, the whānau supporting those learners and the workforce.

She said the Child Poverty Reduction portfolio aligned with education.

PM Chris Hipkins (centre) with (from left) Michael Wood, Kiri Allan, Ayesha Verrall, Kieran McAnulty, Jan Tinetti and Willie Jackson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“I know when we get things going well for kids, a lot of other things fall into place, including increased education opportunities.”

She planned to meet with Jacinda Ardern, the former minister, to discuss her priorities.

“We‘ve made good progress there’s still way more to go.”

Speaking about child poverty in places like Rotorua and its emergency housing issues, Tinetti said she was interested in Rotorua but other places had similar issues. She said cross-portfolio work was needed to address these.

“We’ve got to make certain we’re getting the right wrap-around support,” Tinetti said.

“Housing for example is an important factor, secure, warm, dry, healthy places children can call their own is incredibly important.”

Tinetti is flanked in the education team by Associate Education Minister (Māori Education) Kelvin Davis and Education Under-Secretary Jo Luxton.

All three members of the team have backgrounds in education - Luxton in early childhood education and Davis as a former teacher and principal.

Last week, Tauranga principals said they were strongly supportive of Tinetti taking up the role of Education Minister.

Principal of Ōropi School Andrew King said Tinetti was the “most logical appointment”.

Tauranga Special School principal Barrie Wickens said Tinetti would be “one of the best Education Ministers we’ve seen for many years”.

Tauriko School principal Suzanne Billington said Tinetti “would make a fine Minister of Education”.

East Coast MP Kiri Allan retained her Minister of Justice role and picked up Regional Development and Associate Transport Minister in the reshuffle.

The Bay of Plenty Times requested a phone or email interview with Allan.

East Coast MP Kiri Allan remains Minister of Justice and also picked up Regional Development and Associate Transport Minister in the reshuffle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A spokeswoman said Allan was unavailable for an interview but provided a written statement saying she looked forward to “working as part of the new Cabinet to get things done for New Zealanders”.

“I’m excited to take on the opportunity as Regional Economic Development Minister, and Transport with a focus on regional roading, as well retain the Justice portfolio, as part of our law and order team,” the statement said.

“I am looking forward to getting stuck in and I’m right behind Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his focus on the issues that matter to New Zealanders, such as the cost of living.”

Other Bay of Plenty-based Labour ministers, Tauranga’s Angie Warren-Clark and Waiariki’s Tamati Coffey, are not Cabinet Ministers.