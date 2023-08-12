Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

C-section quota: Auckland Hospital discussing limit on caesarean sections done by private obstetricians

Nicholas Jones
By
4 mins to read
On average, about half of mothers at Auckland Hospital give birth vaginally, and around a quarter by planned caesarean. Photo / 123rf

On average, about half of mothers at Auckland Hospital give birth vaginally, and around a quarter by planned caesarean. Photo / 123rf

A quota on elective caesarean sections is being discussed at Auckland City Hospital - a limit that would apply to private obstetricians.

The Herald understands the possibility of a planned (also called elective) caesarean section

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand