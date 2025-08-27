Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bystanders save drink-driving pensioner after 4WD flies off Waiheke Island wharf into sea

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

CCTV shows pensioner grabbing life ring tossed by bystander as her car disappears below the water after she crashed off Matiatia Wharf on Waiheke Island. Video / Auckland Transport

Dramatic footage has emerged of a drink-driving pensioner’s 4WD smashing through a bike shed and flying into the sea off Waiheke Island’s main ferry terminal.

Video also captured the rescue efforts of stunned bystanders who rushed to help the elderly driver as her vehicle sank.

The crash off Matiatia Wharf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save