Auckland Transport footage captures the moment an elderly woman smashed through a bike shed and into the water off Matiatia Ferry Terminal on Waiheke Island.

Video of the 5.52pm incident showed the 4WD narrowly missing a parked bus as sped towards the water before smashing through the bike shed and railing.

The 4WD was briefly airborne before crashing nose-first into the water, fortunately tipping back upright as bystanders rushed towards the commotion.

The woman's vehicle became airborne as it crashed into the water at Matiatia Ferry Terminal on Waiheke Island.

The vehicle drifted out of sight of the camera.

A second camera showed the vehicle floating towards a different part of the wharf, its sole occupant in the water clinging to the driver’s side door as bystanders rushed to help.

Wearing a long winter jacket and still in her shoes, the woman could be seen floating on her back and then kicking away from the fast-flooding 4WD – a surreal sight as its hazard lights flashed and windscreen wipers sloshed away at the seawater.

Bystanders tossed two life rings towards the woman as the 4WD flooded.

Within seconds it slipped below the surface Titanic-style, its rear wiper making a final, valiant effort, the vehicle’s boot sticking up in the air as it succumbed to the sea.

A woman can be seen floating on her back (bottom left) as bystanders mount a rescue effort.

By now the woman was clinging to a life ring, as a crowd of more than a dozen watched from above.

After paddling to a bright yellow ladder descending from the wharf, the woman was helped up by a person who climbed down to assist her, with the pair slow ascending to safety.

A bystander at the bottom of a wharf ladder can be seen helping the woman, in black, climb to safety after she crashed into the water.

Waiheke Island Police Sergeant Ray Matthews said an elderly woman had been drinking before she drove into the water at Matiatia Ferry Terminal on Ocean View Rd.

“Fortunately, the sole occupant of the vehicle was able to climb out and was helped by the public to safety.

“Police have issued the 73-year-old woman an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol, allegedly returning a result of 290mcg/L [micrograms per litre of breath].”

The woman's submerged 4WD spent the night in the water off Matiatia Wharf.

Further charges were being considered, Matthews said.

Drivers aged 20 and over who drive with an alcohol level between 251mcg/L and 400mcg/L can be fined and given 50 demerit points. Drivers with higher levels can be disqualified and fined or jailed.

A crane-equipped boat pulled the vehicle from the water on Thursday and it was returned to its owner, an AT spokesman said.

A boat equipped with a crane pulled the woman's 4WD out of the water a day after the crash. Photo / Screengrab via Facebook

The council’s transport arm were assessing bike shelter repairs.

“A portion of the shelter has been damaged – glass and structural. If we want to replace like for like we need a full shelter replacement, so we are going to work through with the relevant stakeholders what the replacement or retrofit options may be.

“The replacement of shelter and railings will be done at a later stage following the area being made safe.”

The smashed bikes, bike shed and railing at Matiatia Ferry Terminal on Waiheke Island.

AT’s maintenance team had already removed a damaged railing behind the bike shelter, and it would be replaced.

Part of the shelter was still useable, the spokesman said.

“Our maintenance teams are on standby for AT to decide the replacement option before either removing the shelter or replacing damaged parts.”

