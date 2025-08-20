Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waikato man Connor Hopewell has been caught drink driving 5 times – at only 20 years old

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Waikato man Connor Hopewell was sentenced to four months' home detention but warned that if he drink drives again, he'll be going to jail. Photo / 123RF

Waikato man Connor Hopewell was sentenced to four months' home detention but warned that if he drink drives again, he'll be going to jail. Photo / 123RF

A 20-year-old man may have only had his licence for a few years but he has already been caught drink driving five times.

While Connor Mark Hopewell was discharged without conviction on the first two occasions, he went on to repeat the act three times, including while on bail.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save