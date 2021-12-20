Bystanders foil Hornby, Christchurch cash snatch

Kohi Rolleston pleaded guilty to 14 charges when he appeared in Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

A deportee offender from Australia who tried to do a cash-snatch at a Christchurch ATM has admitted a charge of attempted theft.

His effort to grab a large stack of money being deposited was foiled by bystanders.

Kohi Rolleston had denied a charge of robbery but when police agreed to reduce the charge to attempted theft, and amended some other charges, he pleaded guilty to 14 offences at the Christchurch District Court today.

Judge Quentin Hix granted bail after two months in custody on remand and set sentencing for February 16. He asked for a pre-sentence report, and an alcohol and drug assessment, and referred the case for a possible restorative justice meeting with the victims.

Rolleston also admitted assaulting a woman, three petrol drive-offs, driving while suspended and while forbidden, trespass at Hornby Mall where the attempted theft took place, and shoplifting offences.

Police prosecutor Steve Burdes said that at 9.20am on October 18, Rolleston walked past the victim and another person at the ATM at The Hub, Hornby before grabbing hold of a large stack of money which was being deposited.

"The victim grabbed hold of the defendant as he tried to run off and a scuffle ensued as the victim tried to retrieve the money," said Burdes.

"Members of the public intervened and assisted the victim in holding the defendant on the ground until police arrived."

When he was searched, police found $190 hidden in Rolleston's trouser leg.