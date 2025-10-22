Advertisement
Buying a house for as little as $100: New investment platform Housies to sell shares in homes

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Housies, founded by entrepreneurs Ricky Jack, James Jordan and Paul Sadler, will allow investors to buy shares in a house and receive returns from rental income or long-term capital growth.

People will be able to buy a share in a house for as little as $100 with a new investment platform launched today that promises to break down the barriers to home ownership.

Housies, founded by entrepreneurs Ricky Jack, James Jordan and Paul Sadler, will allow investors to buy shares

