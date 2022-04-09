Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

What's hot: Buyer 'frenzy' as Kiwis invest in collectibles

12 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Reporter

Forget mum's old Royal-something-or-other china dinner set, no one wants it. But if you've got a Crown Lynn swan in the cupboard that's another story. Jane Phare finds out what's hot and what's not in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.