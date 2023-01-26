Voyager 2022 media awards
Businessman behind controversial housing development was banned from being director

Ben Leahy
By
6 mins to read
Orewa resident Robert Matthews is spokesman for a community group worried about a new 467-house development. Photo / Alex Burton

A businessman behind a controversial Auckland housing development was earlier banned from running companies after a series of businesses he led went into liquidation owing millions in tax dollars.

Developer Andrew Fawcet is director of

