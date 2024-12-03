Stock said: “It’s quite legal to protest, and he had no right to come and do that”.

He said his injuries had incapacitated him.

Hay had no comment to make aside from saying the matter had been dealt with and “a full reconciliation with the impacted party” had been completed, one of his representatives told the Herald.

A police spokesman confirmed a 63-year-old was arrested after an assault and theft of a mobile phone outside a bar on Quay St on November 5.

The man was referred to Te Pae Oranga, a kaupapa Māori restorative justice process, he said.

Deno Stock says altercations are just a risk he takes with his advocacy.

Stock was protesting against horse racing. He said his aim was to attract attention to his cause by being loud and disruptive.

“So we were protesting. I had a megaphone and I was playing music with words about the Melbourne Cup and he came out and first tried to rip my megaphone off me.

“Then about 10 minutes later, he came out again. His face was as red as beetroot and then he pushed me. I sort of went back, then he grabbed me around the neck and started to, you know, push me around.

“Then I fell back and he sort of fell on me - he did a body slam.”

Deno Stock says he is used to people jeering at him as he demonstrates but the attack caught him by surprise.

Stock said altercations were just a risk he took with his advocacy.

“The police lady that interviewed me later, she said she was really pissed off by this sort of thing. She said we were doing everything legal.”

Stock claimed police struggled to find Hay when they arrived on the scene.

Stock claimed restaurant staff told him Hay had left the premises, however, Stock understood Hay may have been hiding inside and was ultimately found and arrested.

He confirmed Hay had purportedly written him an apology letter where he said he became “somewhat annoyed at the noise and disruption” and went up to the protesters “somewhat too aggressively”.

