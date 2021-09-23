Bus driver attack: Auckland driver badly injured by passenger for second time in a month

The bus driver was dragged from his seat to the aisle, and struck multiple times. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The bus driver was dragged from his seat to the aisle, and struck multiple times. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland bus driver is in hospital after a passenger dragged him from his seat and struck him repeatedly in a "violent and unprovoked" attack during a late-night suburban run.

And police today revealed it was the second time in a month the same driver had been assaulted while on the job.

There were now plans to increase police patrols and visibility on and around buses to ensure the safety of drivers.

Auckland City Police Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Cox said police were called about 10.20pm to Great North Rd after a passenger on the bus allegedly started attacking the driver - dragging him from his seat to the aisle, striking him multiple times.

The driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Cox said the attacker fled the scene but police were able to swiftly locate him and he was arrested and taken into custody.

A 27-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Cox described it as an appalling act of violence on one of the community's essential workers, who was just going about their job.

This was completely unacceptable, he said.

The driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now in a serious condition but stable. Photo / Hayden Woodward

To make matters worse this was the second time the victim had been assaulted while working in the past month.

Cox said on August 29 the driver had also been assaulted on Railside Ave in Henderson.

Three youths had been referred to Youth Aid in relation to that matter.

Police were offering support to the driver and his family through Victim Support and would continue that support after this latest incident.

Cox said as well as stepping up patrols around bus runs, police would also continue to work closely with Auckland Transport on this issue.

Last week Police and Auckland Transport issued a plea for people to treat drivers with the respect they deserve after a spate of assaults and abuse incidents over the past few months.

From August 1 to September 17, there were 35 reported incidents involving abuse or aggression towards Auckland's bus drivers despite the low patronage due to alert level 4.