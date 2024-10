Aoraki Mount Cook at sunrise. Photo / Simon Baker

By RNZ

A bus carrying 26 passengers slid off the road on its way to Aoraki Mount Cook Village in heavy snow on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to State Highway 8 - Mount Cook Road - just after 3pm.

There were no injuries but the bus could not be towed and alternative transport was arranged for the passengers.

A police spokesperson said the bus was driven on to a closed road in the snowy conditions.