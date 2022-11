Fire and Emergency NZ attend an accident on Creyke Rd near Canterbury University in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ have attended a crash involving a public bus and a vehicle in Ilam, Christchurch.

The accident happened after 10am on Monday morning on Creyke Rd by Canterbury University.

A fire appliance has blocked one lane of the road while emergency services tend to the accident.

St John is tending to one person, the driver of the car, and assessing their condition.