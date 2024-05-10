A large fire has destroyed part of a housing block at Burnham military camp in Canterbury, while a house has also been destroyed by fire in Rangiora. Video / NZ Herald

The teenage girl who died in a fatal fire near the Burnham Military Camp “always had a smile on her face”, a school friend says.

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Marvin, 16, died after a fire ravaged the property on Toanui St, just outside the army barracks south of Christchurch, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three other people were hurt and taken to hospital.

An investigation is continuing but, at this stage, authorities do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Lizzy attended Rolleston College, not far from Burnham, as a Year 12 student.

Flowers and handwritten messages have been left outside the ruins of the house today, some from family members.

According to social media posts, Lizzy loved animals, particularly horses.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help support her family. So far, more than $5000 has been donated.

“A special family has had a tragic loss and, in the spirit of community, we ask anyone who can to donate to help them,” the page, set up by a local service station worker, says. “No matter how small the donation is, it all counts to make a difference in their lives.

“Mum has always supported her family in any way she could and has been involved in many sporting and schooling events. She can be counted on to fight for her community and now it’s our turn to support her.”

A school friend contacted the Herald to say Lizzy would be missed by everyone.

“She was a very bright person and she always had a smile on her face, even when she was struggling,” the friend said.

“She loved to ride horses and she loved to perform in shows at school.

“But she loved her mum more than anything in the world.”

Teenager Lizzy Marvin, 16, always had a smile on her face, according to a close school friend. Photo / Facebook

Attempts to contact Lizzy’s mother were unsuccessful. The Herald has confirmed she was also living at the Toanui St address.

The housing block destroyed in the blaze is owned by the Defence Force but is outside the perimeter of the camp.

Some properties were leased to civilian tenants through commercial property managers, the Defence Force said in a written statement.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau who have lost a family member, and all of those impacted by [the] fire,” said Major Julie Richardson, the Burnham Camp commandant.

On Thursday, Detective Sergeant Brent Menzies said police and investigators from Fire and Emergency New Zealand had completed a scene examination.

“Inquiries are ongoing. However, police do not believe at this stage the fire to be suspicious,” Menzies said.

“Although formal identification procedures are still ongoing, police are able to confirm that the person who died in the fire was a 16-year-old female.

“This is obviously a huge tragedy for the young woman’s family and we are working, along with Victim Support, to support them as best we can at this difficult time.”

When the alarm was raised at 2.21am on Wednesday, firefighters from the Rolleston station, 8.3 kilometres from Toanui St, were the first to arrive.

The Burnham military fire station, inside the camp, was unmanned at the time.

Since January, the military fire station has been operating at reduced capacity with NZDF personnel providing coverage between 8am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

“This is in part due to the need to provide staff respite and because of low emergency responder staffing levels,” the NZDF said in a statement.

“The decision to operate on reduced coverage was consulted on and supported by Fire and Emergency area commanders.

“The memorandum of understanding between the NZDF and Fire and Emergency ensures that, during periods of reduced NZDF coverage, Fire and Emergency is able to provide cover, as was the case on Wednesday morning.”

Police and fire investigators do not believe a fatal fire near the Burnham Military Camp on Wednesday was suspicious. Photo / George Heard

