‘Huge tragedy': Police say fatal fire near Burnham military camp was not suspicious, victim was 16-year-old girl

The victim of a fatal fire near the Burnham Military Camp was a 16-year-old girl.

Three other people at the property on Toanui St, just outside the army barracks south of Christchurch, were taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries from the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The name of the deceased has yet to be released by police, who are investigating the cause of the blaze with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

But police have confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old girl. It is understood she is a student at nearby Rolleston College.

The housing block destroyed in the blaze is owned by the Defence Force but sits outside the perimeter of the military camp.

Some properties are leased to civilian occupants through commercial property managers, the NZDF said in a written statement.

Detective Sergeant Brent Menzies said police and investigators from Fire and Emergency New Zealand have now completed a scene examination .

“Enquiries are ongoing however Police do not believe at this stage the fire to be suspicious,” Menzies said.

“Although formal identification procedures are still ongoing, Police are able to confirm that the person who died in the fire was a 16-year-old female.

“This is obviously a huge tragedy for the young woman’s family and we are working, along with Victim Support, to support them as best we can at this difficult time.”

Menzies said further details regarding the name of the deceased will be released in the coming days following formal identification and next-of-kin notifications.

It can also be reported that when the alarm was raised at 2.21am on Wednesday, firefighters from the Rolleston station - located 8.3km away from Toanui St - were the first to arrive.

This was because the Burnham military fire station, located within the camp, was unmanned at the time.

Since January, the military fire station has been operating at reduced capacity with NZDF personnel providing coverage between 8am to 4.30pm, Monday through Friday.

“This is in part due to the need to provide staff respite, and because of low Emergency Responder staffing levels,” the NZDF said in a written statement.

“The decision to operate on reduced coverage was consulted on, and supported by Fire and Emergency area commanders.

“The Memorandum of Understanding between the NZDF and Fire and Emergency ensures that during periods of reduced NZDF coverage, Fire and Emergency is able to provide cover, as was the case on Wednesday morning.”





