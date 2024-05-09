A large fire has destroyed part of a housing block at Burnham military camp in Canterbury, while a house has also been destroyed by fire in Rangiora. Video / NZ Herald

Flowers and tributes have been left for the teenage girl who died in a fatal house fire on the outskirts of the Burnham Military Camp on Wednesday.

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Marvin, 16, died after a fire ravaged the property on Toanui St, just outside the army barracks south of Christchurch, in the early hours of the morning.

Three other people were hurt in the blaze and taken to hospital.

An investigation into the fatal fire is ongoing but at this stage, authorities do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Burnham teen Lizzy Marvin. Photo / Facebook

Lizzy attended Rolleston College, not far from Burnham, as a Year 12 student.

Attempts to contact the girl’s mother, whom the Herald has confirmed was living at the Toanui St address, have been unsuccessful.

Flowers and handwritten messages have been left outside the ruins of the house today, some from family members.

According to social media posts, Lizzy loved animals - particularly horses.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help support Lizzy’s family.

So far more than $3900 has been donated.

“A special family has had a tragic loss and in the spirit of community, we ask anyone who can to donate to help them. No matter how small the donation is it all counts to make a difference in their lives,” said the page, set up by a local service station staffer.

“Mum has always supported her family in any way she could and has been involved in many sporting and schooling events. She can be counted on to fight for her community and now it’s our turn to support her.

“Many of her family, work colleagues, neighbours, friends and the wider community have all been affected by this loss, so we ask you all, to look after yourselves as there is a long road ahead in the grieving and healing process.

“Burnham Challenge has set up this so others can also make a difference.”

The housing block destroyed in the blaze is owned by the Defence Force but sits outside the perimeter of the military camp.

Some properties are leased to civilian occupants through commercial property managers, the NZDF said in a written statement.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau who have lost a family member, and all of those impacted by [the] fire,” said Major Julie Richardson, the Burnham Camp Commandant.

Lizzy Marvin. Photo / Facebook

When the alarm was raised at 2.21am on Wednesday, firefighters from the Rolleston station - located 8.3km away from Toanui St - were the first to arrive.

This was because the Burnham military fire station, located within the camp, was unmanned at the time.

Since January, the military fire station has been operating at reduced capacity, with NZDF personnel providing coverage between 8am to 4.30pm, Monday through Friday.

“This is in part due to the need to provide staff respite, and because of low Emergency Responder staffing levels,” the NZDF said in a written statement.

“The decision to operate on reduced coverage was consulted on, and supported by Fire and Emergency area commanders.

“The Memorandum of Understanding between the NZDF and Fire and Emergency ensures that during periods of reduced NZDF coverage, Fire and Emergency is able to provide cover, as was the case on Wednesday morning.”

Do you want to help?

To donate to the Givealittle page set up for the family click here.