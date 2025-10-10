Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Burglary getaway driver Toma Arama-Heta appeals to halve jail sentence, citing not enough discounts

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A High Court judge agreed Toma Arama-Heta should be held less culpable for his part, as the getaway driver, in two burglaries last year, and has reduced his prison sentence. Photo / 123rf

A High Court judge agreed Toma Arama-Heta should be held less culpable for his part, as the getaway driver, in two burglaries last year, and has reduced his prison sentence. Photo / 123rf

A getaway driver in two burglaries, including one in which a homeowner was bound and bundled into the boot of his car, has won a bid to halve his prison term.

Toma Arama-Heta successfully argued, through his lawyers, that the District Court judge didn’t give enough discounts for his Section

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save