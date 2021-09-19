Bunnies and ducks killed at animal rescue centre

File photo of rabbits up for adoption at the SPCA. Photo / Babiche Martens

Police and the SPCA are investigating what's been called the "brutal slaughter" of 11 rabbits and ducks at an animal shelter in Dairy Flat, Auckland.

Founder of Pixies Animal Rescue Charmain Wolmarans said the rescue animals were killed overnight after a break-in, leaving staff and animals shocked and distressed.

SPCA national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson said the animals appear to have been deliberately killed.

"We are shocked and appalled by this incident, and condemn any senseless act of violence towards defenceless animals," he said.

Police confirmed the burglary and said no arrests have been made but inquiries are continuing.

Wolmarans is calling for anyone with information to pass it on to the police or SPCA.

In a Facebook post this morning, she said the shelter needs help to move animals to safety in case there are further attacks. They will not be taking any new animals until the situation is more stable.

Originally from South Africa, Wolmarans started Pixies in 2012 in memory of her daughter who was killed in a road accident at the age of 18.

The animal rescue cares for nearly 400 animals every year.

"We pray for the safe passing over the rainbow bridge of the 11 animals that were brutally slaughtered and we pray that their suffering during the attack was short," Wolmarans said in her post.