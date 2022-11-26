Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Building on fire, power outage after Auckland crash

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious crash on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police were advised that a vehicle had collided with a power transformer about 7.30pm on East Coast Rd in Windsor Park, Mairangi Bay.

A police spokesperson said a building, believed to be the power transformer, was on fire.

Photos of the incident on social media show large flames around the building. Smoke can also be seen from a distance.

On resident reported hearing “loud bangs” following the crash.

It’s not yet clear whether the vehicle occupant is injured.

FENZ is at the scene.

Power is out to residents in numerous streets in the Mairangi Bay area.



Latest from New Zealand