Building evacuated, reports of heavy smoke in Grafton, Auckland

Jacinda Ardern’s popularity revealed as the PM steps down, Fire crews respond to building fire overnight and prosecutors announce Alec Baldwin’s fate in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Occupants of a central Auckland building have evacuated after reports of heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Six fire command units along with fire investigators are currently trying to find the source.

Fire and Emergency crews responded to an incident in Grafton at 10.42am where a fire alarm had been activated, a spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival, there were reports of heavy smoke on Level 2.

“Six fire command units are currently at the scene. There was just heavy smoke logging, no visible flames at this stage.

“Firefighters are investigating and trying to find the source.”

The building was evacuated, no rescues at present, the spokesperson said.

MORE TO COME