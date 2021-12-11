Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Builders facing fast rising costs as upset buyers pay more

6 minutes to read
OneRoof: the most expensive places to live in New Zealand

OneRoof: the most expensive places to live in New Zealand

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

An Auckland first-home buyer says her dream of moving into a new house now looks out of reach after her builder pointed to rising costs to unexpectedly jack up the building price by more than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof