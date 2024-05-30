Liam Dann breaks down the budget for you.

The jury is still out on Budget 2024 among police officers and prison staff.

On Thursday, the Government committed $226m to train an extra 500 police officers by the end of next year. The coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First had already promised to boost police by 500 officers in the first two years.

It was a pledge labelled “ambitious” earlier this year by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster amid attrition and recruitment challenges such as Australian police attracting Kiwi staff, plus higher wages in the private sector luring away some officers from the thin blue line.

The Police Association welcomed the announcement of funding for an extra 500 police offices in Budget 2024 - with a caveat.

”We need to establish that 500 is an actual extra 500 which will boost the front line,” said Police Association vice president Paul Ormerod.

”The devil’s in the detail.”

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello’s media release on Thursday said the boost is for an extra 500 constabulary staff above the 10,211 sworn officers when the Government was sworn in on November 27, 2023.

However, Ormerod said there were 230 vacancies at the time, and it was unclear whether the boost would also include filling those vacancies, which would mean the extra 500 is in fact an extra 270.

The police union is welcoming the pledge in Budget 2024 to add 500 new officers - as long as it represents an actual boost 500 cops and part of the increase isn't already accounted for. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fact sheet released with the budget on Thursday said the extra 500 is solely for constabulary staff and not for authorised officers.

It will be achieved when the police has a constabulary workforce, excluding authorised officers, of 10,711 full-time-equivalents, the fact sheet said.

A spokesman for Costello said the 10,211 number was the amount of actual police officers who were serving on the day the Government was sworn in.

”The Government commitment is to 500 extra actual, real police officers,” the spokesman said.

Ormerod said he believed the budget would be welcomed by the rank and file, bruised by a lengthy pay negotiation process now headed to arbitration.

”There is a focus on the front line which is great news,” he said.

Ormerod said many police officers were still weighing up whether they would head to Australia or move into the private sector to seek higher pay.

The Herald has sought comment from police on the exact number of constabulary staff currently on the force, but as of press time had not received a reply

Meanwhile, the union for prison officers is disappointed at the lack of specific funding in the budget to tackle the Corrections staffing crisis.

“It’s just a non-event budget,” said Corrections Association President Floyd du Plessis.

He said the union was disappointed at the lack of specific funding initiatives targeted at retaining staff.

Corrections has in recent years battled high staffing turnover and faced difficulties attracting and retaining prison officers.

Late last year, Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, the country’s busiest prison, was about 60 officers short of the 469 equivalent full-time positions required for the facility to be fully staffed.

The 2024 Corrections Budget includes an increase in funding of nearly $150m to respond to increasing prisoner numbers, budget documents show.

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell earlier this month announced the revival of a plan to build a mega-prison at Waikeria in the Waikato, with Mitchell trumpeting an 810-bed extension.

A statement released after the press conference announcing the prison extension clarified the 810 beds would be in addition to the 600 already announced by the previous Government, following criticism from Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

Mitchell’s also pledged $78m to extend rehabilitation programmes to include prisoners on remand, who have not yet been tried or sentenced, They are often ineligible for the programmes available for sentenced prisoners.

Du Plessis said the Corrections Association supported the boost for remand rehabilitation programmes.

Several key parts of the law and order side of Budget 2024 had already been announced.

In the weeks leading up to the Sixth National Government’s first budget, Mark Mitchell, who holds the Police and Corrections portfolios, made a series of law and order announcements.

They included $1.9 billion for Corrections, announced after the Department was asked to find $100m of savings, or 6.5 per cent of its annual budget.

In 2018, Labour scaled back National’s plans for a 2000 to 3000-bed prison, criticising it as an “American-style mega-prison.”

Instead, the then-Labour Government announced an extra 500-bed prison with a further 100 beds for prisoners requiring mental health treatment.

A week after the prison announcement on May 6, Coster announced a National Gang Unit standing alongside Mitchell.

A continuation of Operation Cobalt, the unit would be a dedicated, specialised task force of 25-30 people with ring-fenced staff of up to seven staff in every police district across the country, Coster said.











