Finance Minister Grant Robertson will need to be on top of his game to land one of the most difficult Budget balancing acts New Zealand has seen for years. Join us live from 2pm for the delivery of Budget 2023 with expert analysis and commentary. Video / NZ Herald

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says this year’s Budget, titled ‘Support for today, Building for tomorrow’, has four themes - the continuation of key services, addressing cost of living pressures, recovery and resilience, and fiscal sustainability.

Given Northland’s very high proportion of people in the most deprived section of our population and the challenges to our housing, education and economic prosperity, the Advocate decided to find out how helpful Tai Tokerau thinks Budget 2023 is.





Education

$400 million promised

$200m towards permanent roll growth, and $100m toward longer-term pressures on school rolls

$100 million will be added to the education infrastructure funding pipeline

An extra 300 classrooms and up to four new schools to accommodate 6600 new student spaces over the next four years

Northland Secondary School Principals Association/Te Manihi Tumuaki chair and Tikipunga High School principal Alec Solomon says an “equity lens” needs to be applied when allocating funding.

Grade: B

Tikipunga High School principal Alec Solomon. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Solomon said no matter what year group a student is in, the importance of providing them with a good learning space is paramount.

”They need to have a learning space that says we value you as learners and currently it could be strongly argued that’s not the case.”

He expects to see the boost to infrastructure placed “disproportionately” in regions of high need, such as Tai Tokerau and said our over-representation in certain statistics would suggest that need.

Solomon did, however, note that a “key infrastructure is quality teachers”. Even the “most amazing learning space will be empty” without them.

While his overall grade was a B, Solomon said there was “undoubtedly” room to move to an A or A+ “depending on implementation”.

”The Government is clearly looking to invest in education, which is a wonderful stance. We just want to make sure we’re resourcing the greatest need and getting the greatest return on the investment.”





Māori issues

$825 million - the largest allocations of which go to Whānau Ora, Whare, Whenua and Matauranga Māori

Broken down by:

Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga - $200 million

Te Ringa Hāpai Whenua Fund - $23 million over four years

Cyclone recovery efforts - $19.9 million over four years

Whānau Ora - $168.1 million over four years

Hauora - $132 million

Māori Education - $225 million

Māori Justice - Te Ao Marama $11.7 million

Te Matatini - $34 million over two years

Matariki - $18 million over four years

Māori Media - $51 million over two years

Māori Tourism - $8 million

Te Kahu o Taonui (Northland Iwi Chairs Forum) chair Harry Burkhardt, representing the region’s 12 iwi, says at first glance the Government appears to be moving resources in the right direction in terms of issues pertaining to Māori.

Grade: Too early to say

Te Kahu o Taonui (Northland Iwi Chairs Forum) chair Harry Burkhardt. Photo / File

“Climate change and infrastructure are quite critical up here, so those are good things in the Budget. Funding for housing and disability appears to be okay. However, until we look at the details, all I can say is we’re heading in the right direction.”

Burkhardt said the focus on housing in particular should continue.

As with the past budgets, Burkhardt said the biggest issue has been the execution of resources post-Budget announcement.

He will be at breakfast tomorrow morning in Wellington with the Māori ministers to discuss the Budget.

Ngāpuhi iwi leader Wane Wharerau welcomed funding initiatives for Māori.

”Scrapping the $5 charge is good for our people because they are the ones trapped in poverty and that will mean they can pick up their scripts as well as the bread.

”It is great the extra funding has gone into Te Matatini and Matariki, which recognizes Māori as tangata whenua. Grant Robertson has made some tough calls and I hope he stays on as an MP.”

Mahitahi Hauora chief executive Jensen Webber said announcements around Māori health should be supported.

”The work undertaken by Te Aka Whai Ora and Te Whatu Ora offers exciting opportunities to approach healthcare for Māori in a different way that uses Te Ao Māori frameworks and engages whānau more holistically.

“Long-term conditions are a significant contributor towards poor health and early mortality in Tai Tokerau, particularly among Māori. Improving services to prevent and treat long-term conditions is a focus for Mahitahi Hauora, and we welcome the commitment to more prevention work.”

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare said this year’s Hauora funding of $132 million would continue to fund Māori Health providers including cheaper access to primary care, innovation funds for data, more rongoā services, and provide workforce development.

Law and order

Expanding a “circuit breaker” early-intervention programme targeting repeat child offenders aged 10-13, including young ram raiders, to Hamilton, Christchurch and Auckland City. No mention of Northland, however.

An extra $50.8m to maintain a police-to-population ratio of one officer to every 480 people, once the promise of 1800 new cops is met.

Creating a digital firearms registry.

$39.8m to improve access to legal aid for low-income Kiwis.

Morgan Pollock, law and order campaigner, Paihia, says the funding to maintain frontline police numbers is welcome but not without difficulty.

Grade: C

Paihia resident Morgan Pollock, with former police superintendent Denis Orme, outside Paihia Police Station last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Morgan Pollock’s campaign for a police presence in Paihia included a public meeting in 2021 which drew hundreds of people and national media coverage.

She welcomed the extra funding to maintain frontline police numbers but said the difficulty would be finding enough people willing to take on the job.

She was sceptical, however, about the early intervention programme for young offenders, which had a cited reoffending rate of “only” 28 per cent.

”The reason kids keep offending is because there’s no punishment for them. Parents need to be held to account and we need to bring back girls’ homes and boys’ homes for recidivist offenders.

“Giving them a cuddle and throwing money at the problem hasn’t worked in the past ad it won’t work now.”

Pollock also doubted the effectiveness of a gun registry, saying law-abiding citizens would register their firearms but gangs certainly wouldn’t.

More to come