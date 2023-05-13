Weather-hit schools repair and rebuild, and mental health support gets funding boost in Budget 2023 announcement

More than 500 schools were damaged by recent weather events. Photo / Supplied

More than 500 damaged schools will get funding for immediate repairs as part of the Budget 2023 Cyclone recovery package announced by the Government today.

The package will also provide for extra school staffing, wellbeing and mental health support and money to replace damaged books in school libraries.

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said the Government aim to return all schools impacted by the Auckland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle to their pre-weather event state.

“It was very concerning to see the damage done to some schools. Our concern went well beyond the physical damage to buildings and grounds. The impact on students and staff was very much front of mind. Schools are often a hub for local communities and so the effects were felt widely,” Jan Tinetti said.

Across the North Island, more than 500 schools have been damaged by the weather events.

Tinetti said Budget 2023 provides $31 million to cover immediate repair costs, which includes roofs, plumbing infrastructure, carpentry, tree removal, and emergency cleaning.

“A further $85 million funding has been allocated for the ongoing work required to return schools to their pre-weather-event state. In some cases, this may require redevelopment or relocation,” she said.

A further $700,000 over two years will be provided for “special reasons staffing funding”, which can be used to employ relief staff, supporting students with engagement and wellbeing and hiring additional teachers, for which $315,000 of that will be available immediately.

The funding will be on top of the immediate Government response already announced after the weather events.

A further $782,000 has also been provided for the replacement of school library books and resources lost due to the flooding and cyclone.

“For some of the schools affected by the weather events this is going to be a longer-term recovery, and the Government will be with them on that journey,” Tinetti said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall announced the package will provide dedicated investment into mental health and wellbeing support.

The Mane Ake programme, developed following the Christchurch earthquakes, will be extended into every school in the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

“We know from other disasters in New Zealand and globally that mental health impacts emerge over time. The demand for various services will change over the next six to 12 months, and our response will evolve to ensure we’re responding,” Verrall said.

“It’s not just the immediate response that’s important, there are longer-term impacts on mental health, which is why we’re allocating a total of $10 million to provide additional support for community-led mental wellbeing initiatives.”

Mana Ake works by providing support to schools and whānau when children are experiencing issues affecting their mental wellbeing.

The Budget will also provide $6.1 million to cover community, primary and residential care.

This funding provides for workforce relief for locum GP, pharmacy and nursing staff, an increase funding for air ambulance for an additional six months, and improved access to online GP, community health, mental health and addiction, and registered nurse consultations.

It will cover also $8.9 million in funding for frontline health providers supporting isolated communities in Northland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, including air and road transport helping people to get to appointments and hospital services for isolated communities.

Verrall said the package will also fund alternative provision of acute healthcare, and urgent repairs to hospital facilities.

An additional $1.7 million in funding will go toward leasing suitable vehicles to provide access to services, and diesel generators for the operation of health services while repairs are undertaken.

The Hauora Maori disaster response will get $8.3 million for urgent services that support whānau wellbeing and the community to recover.