Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson started their Instagram live on the budget by presenting cheese rolls. Video / Instagram

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson started their Instagram live on the budget by presenting cheese rolls. Video / Instagram

Grant Robertson has dubbed it the "Wellbeing Budget 2022: A Secure Future".

When its contents are revealed at 2pm today, our team of experts will bring you all the key information live - plus expert analysis on whether the Finance Minister's $6 billion master plan lives up to its billing.

New Zealand Herald senior political correspondent Audrey Young will give her first verdict as the Budget is released, while business editor at large Liam Dann in Auckland presents our live video coverage of Robertson's Budget speech at Parliament and the political reaction.

Dann will discuss the Budget's economic and political implications with the Herald's expert columnist Fran O'Sullivan, NZME's editorial director of business, as well as key members of the Herald's business and news team.

Senior political reporter Thomas Coughlan will talk to all the big names at Parliament, including Robertson and National leader Christopher Luxon. Both politicians will also feature on Heather du Plessis-Allan's Newstalk ZB Drive show, which is broadcasting live from Parliament.

The Budget's contents are traditionally a closely guarded secret but the Government has been dropping hints for weeks about what we can expect.

Health is likely to be the big winner, with about half of all new spending tipped to be going to the sector - about $3 billion.

(Article continues beneath live blog)

Some will be required to wipe DHB deficits as the DHBs are abolished and health services are rolled into the new health agency, Health NZ.

This will be a big dollop of money too. Robertson told a business breakfast earlier this month the Government would put an end to regular deficits in the Health system.

"The current health system is incredibly inefficient. Over the past two decades, DHBs have learned to run annual deficit after annual deficit because they know the annual Budget process allows them to do this," Robertson said.

Robertson said this would come in a two-year funding allocation initially,.

Budget 22 introduces – initially – a two-year funding allocation as we get our new streamlined health system up and running," Robertson said.

The Government is expected to fund two dental policies promised at the 2020 election but missing from the last Budget.

Labour promised $176 million (over four years) to increase the amount people could claim for an emergency special needs grant for dental care, from $300 to $1000, as well as funding for mobile dental clinics, costing $37.5m.

Health Minister Andrew Little has said the Government remained committed to the policies.

"I'm aware of the need for improved dental healthcare assistance and mobile services, that's why Labour made its manifesto commitment," Little said.

"This Government remains committed to our dental manifesto policies and when I am ready to make an announcement I will do so," he said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson with a copy of Budget 2022, ahead of today's unveiling. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has already announced packages of $100m for mental health and $562m for police.

Question marks remain over big portfolios like education and social welfare, and whether either will get new cash injections. Benefits were given a major increase in last year's Budget, making a further major increase unlikely, however Labour has made some social welfare change in every Budget it has delivered.

Other large portfolios like Foreign Affairs and Defence, both increasingly important given rising geopolitical uncertainty, have also been quiet in the round of pre-Budget announcements. There have been calls to lift Defence Spending to 2 per cent of GDP from the Act Party. Even National has said it would like to at least contemplate lifting the Defence spend.

Another question Robertson may decide to answer is whether the Government will extend its fuel excise tax cut and half price public transport fares beyond three months.

Robertson gave a strong indication when the policy was announced that the Government might extend the public transport fares policy.

On Monday, Robertson appeared to cite Budget confidentiality saying he could not answer whether officials were telling him to extend that policy.

"We're continuing to assess the impact of that policy," he said.

The Government will also publish Budget forecasts, revealing Treasury's verdict on how much the economy will grow, how much wages will rise, what the level of inflation will be, and what's likely to happen to house prices.

Again, Robertson has managed expectations about these forecasts, saying ahead of time that the deteriorating global economy means the first surplus since Covid hit will come in 2025, rather than 2024 as had been previously forecast.

The Budget legally approves all Government spending, but the focus tends to be on the small tranche of new spending - $6b this year. Existing spending, totalling about $114b, is not really discussed.

National has been calling on the Government to examine existing spending. Finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis called on the Government to "justify" the new spend.