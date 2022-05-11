12 MAY 2022 Finance Minister, Grant Robertson, gives pre-budget speech. Video / NZ Herald

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is giving his second pre-Budget speech this morning, a day after the Prime Minister announced plans to fully re-open the borders and change immigration settings.

Robertson is speaking to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce and expected to focus on the wider themes of the Budget after setting out his new fiscal rules last week.

It comes as bank economists warn that the risk of recession is increasing, and pressure goes on the Government to do more about the cost of living.

Robertson has repeatedly said the main themes of the Budget are climate change and health – but he has not ruled out some action on the cost of living.

More details on the Government's decisions on climate change are expected next week as it prepares to unveil the critical Emissions Reductions Plan.

Last week, Robertson set out new fiscal rules, including a debt ceiling of 30 per cent, He also changed the way the Government targets surpluses – saying once the Government had reached surplus, it would target a surplus of 0-2 per cent of GDP over time.

In a speech to Business NZ yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set out a date to re-open the borders fully from the end of June.

She also set changes to immigration settings aimed at cutting back on the pre-Covid levels of low-skilled migrant workers coming to New Zealand and setting up a new "Green light" system – a list of those who would be fast-tracked to get into the country because of workers shortages in their professions.

Earlier this week, National's finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis delivered her first pre-Budget speech, focusing on her belief that government spending had to be reined in to address inflation.

Act leader David Seymour has also delivered his alternative Budget – a prescription of lower, flatter taxes and cuts to some spending – including scrapping some government departments and shrinking public service numbers.