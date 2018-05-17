The Government has been criticised by advocates over benefit sanctions and more prison spending in its Budget. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Budget has failed to deliver any meaningful improvements for beneficiaries, advocates Auckland Action Against Poverty say.

Incomes of sole parents on the benefit will remain at poverty levels and many will continue to face sanctions Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) say are punitive.

"Given Labour has previously agreed to remove Section 70A sanctions for people receiving a benefit, we were disappointed that no changes on welfare came about in today's announcement," co-ordinator Ricardo Menendez said.

Section 70A reduces the benefit for single mums who don't name their baby's father.

"Withholding money from our poorest communities and core public services doesn't align with a government that claims to be pulling out all the stops to end homelessness and child poverty."