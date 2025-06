Fire and Emergency received a call for a house fire on Bucklands Beach Road at 8.40pm on Wednesday. Video / NZ Herald

A house fire in Auckland’s Bucklands Beach earlier this week has led to the discovery of a cannabis operation.

Emergency services were called to the property on Bucklands Beach Rd about 8.40pm Wednesday.

Four crews attended the blaze, which was well involved when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey said no one was present when police arrived and no one was injured in the blaze.

“After the fire was put out, a cannabis grow house operation was discovered at the address.