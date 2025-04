Tourism New Zealand campaign gets green light, a faster way to detect cancer may have been found and New Zealanders going overseas has shown its first sign of slowing down.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police have opened an investigation after a Mt Eden home used to grow cannabis caught on fire.

The spokesperson said they were called to Ellerton Rd at 11.20pm last night following reports of a fire.

"The fire was extinguished and further inquiries have established evidence of the cultivation of cannabis at the address.

“A scene examination will get under way today with FENZ and inquiries remain ongoing.”