The businessman is defending six charges relating to alleged misspending of company money, used to pay of his personal loan and buy personal items including weed killer, a spray unit, a toastie machine maker and Hush Puppies shoes.

In total, the man, whose name and identifying details are suppressed, is alleged to have unlawfully obtained $111,079.80

Meanwhile, Judge Cocurullo told the court that he was alerted to the district’s court flooding by Ministry staff early this morning, given his role as the executive judge.

“I received advice from the manager of the Hamilton District Court that water was pouring through the level 4 ceiling.

“It was, as best as the hardworking management and staff could do, captured in buckets that were being emptied and put out again.

“The water is coming through the ceiling and has not only made its way down from level 4 but to level 3.

“The significance is not only the water damage but more importantly the water is coming through the ceiling.

“It’s clearly coming through electric light fittings.”

The decision was made, given the potential risk to court users, to close the building.

This has left many people, who have turned up to the court this morning, to be turned away or left to wait until further instruction.

However, having inspected the damage himself, Judge Cocurullo said that a “fix is sometime away”.

The judge said the cause of the leak was yet unknown, however, NZME understands the leak has been stopped.

NZME also understands a plumber was in the building sorting out an issue last week.

It follows the closure of the Nelson courthouse in February for several months after the building was deemed to be have an earthquake risk.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 20.