She said the redeveloped courthouse had been designed to meet the needs of the Nelson community well into the future.

It contained five courtrooms – two designed for jury trials with jury retirement rooms, and one family courtroom – two mediation/hearing rooms and 10 interview rooms.

Te Heuheu said the large glass areas fronting a street were “symbolic of the transparency of our court system”, and the building had a distinct civic character.

One of the greatest benefits of the building was that it allowed the Disputes and Tenancy Tribunals to operate under the same roof as the combined District and High Court and Nelson Collections Unit.

A foundation stone laid on the site more than 150 years ago has been incorporated into the redesign, and a time capsule was placed in one of the walls of the building’s foyer.

The capsule contained a variety of historical treasures such as coins, old copies of the Nelson Evening Mail newspaper, copies of the 1974 and 2009 Nelson phone books, and court forms.

The city has had a court since 1842, and the Nelson Courthouse was also used as a polling station during the general election that saw New Zealand women cast their vote for the first time.

NZME has approached the Ministry of Justice for comment.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.