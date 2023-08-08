The fight happened at Ian Galloway Park in Northland, Wellington.

Two Wellington schools are “working closely with police” after a brutal fight between at least three students was filmed and put on social media.

A video circulating online shows a teenage male student lying on the concrete with a glazed look as another student delivers a blow to his head. Another boy then grabs a fistful of the victim’s hair and pulls his head up briefly.

Several students look to be standing around the victim as he lies face down on the ground.

The fight was filmed at Ian Galloway Park in the suburb of Northland, which is along a main school bus route.

Onslow College principal Sheena Miller said the victim was one of her students. He had been back at school since the fight, which is believed to have happened on Tuesday evening last week.

“I don’t know the full details or long-term [health effects] but they have been at school,” she said.

“We are working with the student and their whānau ... we are also working to wrap around young people and support them, and I’m sure the other school is wanting to address and deal with that as well.”

Miller said the school was always concerned about any incidents of violence and wanted to work with other schools, police and families to address it.

She also wanted to “encourage people who have information to share it through the right channels, rather than sharing it in ways that could glorify this type of violence”.

Wellington College principal Glen Denham said the fight involved students from his school as well as Onslow College.

“We have only recently become aware of the video and the incident late last week,” he said.

“We believe it was a fight between two boys with others from both schools in attendance. Both schools are working closely together along with police.”

A police spokesperson said they were aware of a fight between a group of youths at a park in Wilton, and that a video of the incident was circulating around the schools of the students involved.

“Police urge anyone who receives the video to please not share it any further and delete the video.”

No injuries were reported to police.

“Police are working closely with the schools, students and parents in relation to the video circulating and the incident.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



