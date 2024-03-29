Police said a woman was seriously injured while her attacker died from a self-inflicted injury at the scene. Video / NZ Herald

Police have removed the body of a man a day after he is understood to have stabbed the owner of a Browns Bay sushi shop.

They have spent Good Friday combing the Neco Sushi on Clyde Rd for evidence after the incident on Thursday.

A man died at the scene and his victim, understood to be a woman of Korean descent and the owner of the shop, is recovering at Auckland Hospital from multiple stab wounds.

Police said tonight their scene examination is almost finished and the body of the man had been removed.

A scene examination on Clyde Road in Browns Bay following a stabbing at the Neco Sushi store on Thursday evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services attended after a report of an assault at 5.48pm on Thursday.

Witnesses described seeing the woman lying in a pool of blood after she was attacked.

A Browns Bay business owner told the Herald yesterday he often buys sushi at the shop and described the owner as a “nice but reserved person”.

“She is about 60 years old, doesn’t say much but makes great sushi.

“I’m just in total shock that something like this can happen here in Browns Bay.”

Police said earlier a scene examination was underway.

The woman taken to hospital was seriously injured but was in a stable condition, they said.

“Police believe this is an isolated incident where the victim and offender were known to each other.

“The offender responsible for inflicting the serious injuries died at the scene from a self-inflicted injury.”

No one else was being sought in relation to the incident.

Officers were continuing to provide support to the victim and her family, police said.

“The area is cordoned while inquiries into the circumstances are conducted.”

Community in shock

A resident walking his dog said he had moved into the neighbourhood believing it to be safe.

“Just look around - it’s shocking,” he said.

“There have been a few serious stabbings out this way, and to think a few years ago, they wanted to take our local police station away.”

Two women getting their morning coffee could be heard saying: “That poor lady, she didn’t deserve that”.

Robin Lee, co-owner of 21 Days Bar & Brasserie, which is a few doors away from the sushi shop, said he had customers cancel their bookings after the incident.

“I think the immediate reaction is that they think this is a random attack, but it is not. I think we need to reassure people that Browns Bay is still safe,” Lee said.

“My thoughts are with the victim and her family.”

Forensic teams working to collect evidence at Neco Sushi yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Hector Do, owner of Madam Yen Vietnamese Restaurant, said he doesn’t know the victim but does not think the incident has made Browns Bay any less safe.

“We are carrying on business as usual, I don’t worry for the safety of my staff or customers,” he said.

Yesterday police set up cordons and a tent outside Neco Sushi as forensic teams in blue overalls investigated.

About half a dozen forensics team members were seen walking in and out of the shop.

Locals repeatedly approached police at cordons for information or to ask if they can walk through, but officers have remained tight-lipped and advised them to walk around.

‘Lying in a pool of blood’

A man called Matt told the Herald he had just had a haircut and was getting into his car when he saw people moving towards the Neco Sushi shop, so he went to have a look.

”When I got to the shop this woman was just lying on the ground with a fair bit of blood.”

Matt said the blood was pooling around the woman’s head.

”She was outside the door of the sushi shop lying on the pavement.

“She was not responding but she was moving her legs and she was in pain.”

He said there were some construction workers nearby who had blood on their hands.

Police photography and forensic staff continue their scene examination on Clyde Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman told the Herald she was walking her dog on the beach and had just come up on to the road when she stumbled across the scene.

”We came around the corner from Phoenix Place and saw a person lying on the ground with a few people around them and someone at the sushi shop holding the door.”

Police arrived a short time later armed with a Taser and firearm. About four officers spoke with the man who was holding the door, before entering the shop.

- Additional reporting Benjamin Plummer, Lane Nichols