The victim did not require medical attention.

“The two men were taken into custody at a nearby address without further incident.”

A 35-year-old is due to appear in the North Shore district court today facing an assault charge.

“Charges for the other man are being considered,” the spokesperson said.

A post on a local community page said the victim’s family “were in shock”.

“These violent attacks are happening too much and it’s about time for a change.”

It comes after a woman was stabbed multiple times by a man in March, and the attacker died at the scene from self-inflicted wounds.

One witness told the Herald he saw the woman lying on the ground with blood pooling around her head.

“She was outside the door of the sushi shop lying on the pavement. She was not responding but she was moving her legs and she was in pain.”

Police were called to the stabbing where a woman was found lying in a pool of blood outside Neco Sushi. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.











