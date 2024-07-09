Advertisement
Browns Bay sushi shop assault: Two men arrested after alleged ‘violent attack’

Rachel Maher
In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Lulu Sun's Wimbledon run ends, Woolworths assaults surge and Chris Luxon engages in key meeting in DC.

Two men have been arrested after an assault at a sushi shop on Auckland’s North Shore.

The sushi shop is on the same street in Browns Bay where a woman was stabbed earlier this year at another sushi shop.

A police spokesperson said police were called to Clyde Rd at 10.39am on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said there were several witnesses to the assault.

The victim did not require medical attention.

“The two men were taken into custody at a nearby address without further incident.”

A 35-year-old is due to appear in the North Shore district court today facing an assault charge.

“Charges for the other man are being considered,” the spokesperson said.

A post on a local community page said the victim’s family “were in shock”.

“These violent attacks are happening too much and it’s about time for a change.”

It comes after a woman was stabbed multiple times by a man in March, and the attacker died at the scene from self-inflicted wounds.

One witness told the Herald he saw the woman lying on the ground with blood pooling around her head.

“She was outside the door of the sushi shop lying on the pavement. She was not responding but she was moving her legs and she was in pain.”

Police were called to the stabbing where a woman was found lying in a pool of blood outside Neco Sushi. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.




