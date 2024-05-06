Brave Construction co-owner Laurence Park, who stepped in to save the life of Neco Sushi shop owner, who was stabbed by her partner in a domestic incident at the Browns Bay shops. Video / Dean Purcell

The son of a sushi shop owner seriously injured in a stabbing at her Auckland eatery on the evening before Good Friday has extended “heartfelt thanks” to the community, saying the support the family received has kept them strong.

Emergency services responded to reports of the assault at Neco Sushi in Browns Bay, North Shore at 5.48pm on March 28, after owner Marie was brutally attacked.

Marie was transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries while the offender, her estranged husband, died at the scene from a self-inflicted injury according to police.

Sam, the younger of Marie’s two sons, said his mother was still rehabilitating but she is recovering well and getting stronger.

Staff at Neco Sushi preparing to reopen the business after the stabbing on the evening before Good Friday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“Mum is doing better every day, and we as a family are getting stronger by the day which is good,” Sam said.

For privacy reasons, Sam said he was not able to disclose Marie’s location or whether his mother was still in hospital.

“We have received a lot of support from the community, from letters and even financial donations to help with rent and overheads while we were unable to operate,” Sam said.

“The cards, flowers and messages that were left outside our shop have been passed on to Mum, and they have lifted her spirits.”

Sam said both he and his brother David often helped Marie with her Neco Sushi business, which will reopen today for the first time since the attack.

Notes from the family and Browns Bay Business Association attached to the door at Neco Sushi on Clyde Rd in Browns Bay. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“We’d just like to extend our heartfelt thanks to those in the community who have given us their support,” he said.

“What happened is not something we’d like to talk about if that makes sense, it’s not something that we take pride in telling if that makes sense as well.”

Sam said after discussing the future of the business with his mother, reopening Neco Sushi was what Marie wanted.

The staff have spent the last few days cleaning up and preparing for the reopening today.

They are planning a special with selected sushi priced at $1 as a way to say “thank you” and give back to the community.

It is the injured owner's wish to reopen Neco Sushi. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A handwritten note attached to the door of the shop said Marie has received all the letters and flowers “which kept her mind strong and positive throughout her recovery”.

“She is currently getting rehab and is getting stronger every day,” it said.

“The shop will be re-opened on the 7th of May to alleviate some of the outgoings we are incurring. Marie’s staff will be looking after this until she is well enough to return.”

In a separate note by the Browns Bay Business Association, it said Marie and her sons had asked it to “extend a massive thank you to everyone who has so generously made donations”.

“The money will go towards shop rent and overheads whilst it is closed,” the note said.

“They are overwhelmed by the community’s continued support, not only via donations but also the outpouring of prayers, messages of concern and tokens of care that have been left at Neco Sushi.”

The association said Marie was “conscious, speaking and gets a little stronger every day”.

A Givealittle page https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/tragic-family-event-at-neco-sushi set up by the association has raised $7205 from 440 donors.







































