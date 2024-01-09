Claire 'Jeannine' Gwawr Ball, 51, (above), and her mother-in-law Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupō were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Broadlands Rd on January 5.

Loved ones are “shattered” following the death of a Rotorua woman, who was killed along with her mother-in-law in a crash near Taupō last week, a family friend says.

Claire Gwawr Ball, known as Jeannine, 51, and Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupō were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Broadlands Rd on January 5.

A page on the fundraising platform Givealittle has been set up by a family friend who described Jeannine as “an incredible woman with a big heart, who was loved by many and has left many broken hearts behind”.

“We are all shattered by the sudden loss of the beloved Jeannine Ball.

“This page has been created to hopefully help relieve some financial strain during this hard time. This family not only lost 1 but 2 family members in this accident.”

The page was described as being set up for friends, family and loved ones who wish to give a koha to the bereaved family and will assist the family financially with the funeral service and associated costs.

Notices published on the Taupo Funeral Services Facebook page for both women say funerals will be held on Saturday in Taupō.

Both women are described as cherished wives, sisters, mothers and grandmothers who were “tragically taken” from their family and friends.

Jeannine’s notice says she was originally from North Wales.

Police published their names yesterday.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, police said in a statement.

“Our inquiries have shown that one of the cars involved in the crash was travelling in a line of several vehicles,” Taupō road policing manager Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson said at the time of the incident.

“The drivers or occupants of those vehicles may not have been aware of the collision but may have crucial information that could assist police.

“So far we have spoken with the occupant of one of the vehicles and would like to hear from the others in the line of traffic, or anyone who was travelling on Broadlands Rd, near White Rd and the PermaPine timber mill, about this time.”

For drivers unfamiliar with the area, Henderson said it had a number of distinctive signs for Landcorp and Wairakei Estate on the roadside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz – clicking “update report”.











