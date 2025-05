Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Auckland’s Britomart train station has been evacuated and trains are delayed across the network after a fire alarm was pulled.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the incident was a “false alarm”. He confirmed crews did attend, but only for a short while.

An announcement from Auckland Transport through its app said a fire alarm at the station was sounded and the Southern, Eastern and Western services are being stopped from entering.

The station has been closed and evacuated.