Bride-to-be almost loses life savings to bogus bank fraud investigator

Kaitlin Groom almost lost her life savings to a scammer. Photo / Supplied

A family holiday and wedding plans were on hold after a woman was duped by a scammer posing as a fraud detector for Kiwibank.

But quick actions saved Kaitlin Groom’s wedding.

Groom, 32, is warning others not to engage with private calls from scammers trying to extract banking access codes.

After Herald on Sunday inquiries, Groom said Kiwibank’s fraud team has managed to retrieve most of her money which had been deposited into another account at the same bank.

Kiwibank declined to comment on individual cases but said: “The quicker a fraud is detected the more likely it is we will be able to recover the money stolen.”

Last week, Groom, and her fiancé were watching a band at the Kaiaua pub when she received a call from a woman claiming she was from Kiwibank. The woman asked if Groom and her partner had recently purchased items from Noel Leeming and also transferred money into another account.

Groom replied, ‘No’ and the scammer told her, ‘If you give me your access details, I will put a stop to them so that the money doesn’t go out and I will reset your account.’ She sounded legit so I did but I have no idea how she had my name, phone number and that I banked with Kiwibank,” Groom said.

The scammer told Groom she would receive an email from the bank proving money had been withdrawn and someone would call in an hour with new account details. An hour later, Groom received an authentic call from Kiwibank informing her she had been scammed and a “large chunk” of money was taken from her account.

Kaitlin Groom, who is getting married in December, almost lost her life savings to a scammer who posed as a Kiwibank employee. Photo / Supplied

The early childhood teacher said all of her personal savings, a spending account and her three children’s accounts were cleaned out. Her partner, a contract roofer, also lost his holiday pay.

Before she knew she was getting most of her money back Groom said: “All our money has gone and we have lost thousands. It’s been a rough ride, we are worried how we will pay for our mortgage and put food on the table. I have three kids under 5. If I have to cancel my wedding so, be it but if my car breaks down tomorrow, I can’t fix it. I own a house but I can’t pay for my mortgage –I don’t want to lose my life’s worth of hard work. It’s scary when you can’t feed your children, or you don’t have enough petrol to take them to the doctors if they get sick.”

Kiwibank told the Herald on Sunday this particular scam is known as an unsolicited phone call, but there are many scams that involve stories such as inheritance, investment, lottery, jobs and romance. Funds are often requested to be moved out of the country or to another NZ bank.

A spokeswoman from Kiwibank said CERT NZ, (an organisation that receives and tracks cyber security incidents and attacks) does a quarterly reporting trend and in its latest report there was a 32 per cent increase in scams and frauds.

She said scams are on the rise due to more people sharing their personal information online and more business/organisations experiencing data breaches and that data being sold on the dark web.

“At Kiwibank over the past week we’ve seen an increase in scammers calling from either fake mobile or private numbers saying they are from our fraud team. Kiwibank monitors for this kind of scam and has several detections to catch this kind of activity. Often we are able to alert the customer before they realise a fraud has taken place.

“Authentication texts for internet banking include a warning to customers not to share the code with anyone even bank staff. Unfortunately, scammers will use pressure tactics and statements to convince customers to share information they shouldn’t,” she said.

It is also important to always consider the possibility that it may be a scam if someone contacts you unexpectedly whether over the phone, email, on social media or in person.

Groom and her partner’s wedding plans were initially scuppered by the scammer and all their accounts were frozen. They had to rely on their families for food and financial support and Groom’s fiance cut his holiday short to go back to work.

In a statement police said,” We can confirm we received a report on 29 December, regarding an alleged phone scam. Initial inquiries are being undertaken and, at this stage, there is no further information available.”

But police advice to people who have been scammed is to “act fast if you suspect fraud”.

“When it comes to fraud,the first 24 hours after the incident are crucial,” they said.

“It’s important to contact your bank first, then the police, as soon as you realise you’ve been the victim of fraud to give us the best chance of catching the offender ad helping you to recover your losses.

“Your bank has the best chance of retrieving your funds from disappearing locally or overseas.”

If you have been a vicitim of fraud, contact police at 105.police.govt.nz.

Groom is relieved life is back on track and she will get to walk down the aisle in December.

“I am so grateful I can pay my bills tomorrow night and we can now relax and have a little bit of a holiday. I will never answer the phone again from any private number. I am happy everything has worked out. It’s a huge relief.

She wants to thank the locals from Tuakau who provided her family with groceries and she has repaid family members who helped her out financially.

"I have given back to everyone who lent us money even though they don't want it back, but I thought someone else might need it. I told my partner when times get hard, the most important thing is you always have to help others."
















