Yet another protest is planned in Wellington this afternoon, with Brian Tamaki and Destiny Church calling for New Zealand to support Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Tamaki, the leader of Destiny Church, will hold a protest on the lawns of Parliament from 12.30pm, calling for the Government to stand with Israel following the October 7 attack by Palestine militant group Hamas.

He and his following will sing both the Israeli and New Zealand national anthems before presenting a petition to Parliament and performing a haka.

A counter-protest has also been planned by the Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition, which will begin at 12pm outside the Supreme Court.

The Hope Not Hate rally is to be held on the corner of Lambton Quay and Whitmore St, with music and speeches offering support for Palestine.

Both protests will coincide with the Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington’s graduation parade, which begins at 1pm. A spokesperson for the university said they are in “close touch” with police and security in preparation for the protests.

“Our security team has a comprehensive plan to ensure a successful parade for our graduates. We know the streets will be busy so are encouraging our graduates, their whānau and friends to make sure they allocate plenty of time to arrive by 12.45pm.”

Police told the Herald they are aware of the planned protest activity and will be monitoring it. There are no planned road closures, and police say they support the right to peaceful protest.

Following Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel, in which at least 1200 people were killed, Israel’s allies have defended the country’s right to protect itself. But now into the third month of the war, there are growing differences over how Israel should conduct its fight.

More than 11,070 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2700 people have been reported missing and are thought to be possibly trapped or dead under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The crowd from Brian Tamaki's last protest at Parliament in August. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Serah Allison from Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition told the Herald the group will hold a counter-protest outside the Supreme Court on the same day to inform people about the plight of the Palestinian people.

What are people protesting in Wellington?

It follows a pro-Palestine rally which was held on Monday in Wellington, after another nationwide protest organised by Te Pāti Māori, which was in response to the Act Party’s bid to redefine Treaty principles, the planned scrapping of the Māori Health Authority, Oranga Tamariki policies and the repealing of smokefree laws.

National Māori Action Day protesters at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The protest also follows an incident on Monday where several schools in Wellington were locked down after the discovery of suspicious packages outside the Israeli and United States embassies in Wellington.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to the first package outside the US Embassy on Fitzherbert Tce at 1.40pm and a second outside the Israeli Embassy on Brandon St at 1.50pm. Stuff has reported it understands a fake baby covered in blood was left outside the Israeli Embassy.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy could not confirm any details of what the package was.

Police officers cordoned off streets after the suspicious packages were discovered. Photo / Mark Mitchell

What to know about today’s Wellington protest

Key details for this afternoon’s protest action:

When is it happening: Counter-protest begins at 12pm, Brian Tamaki supporters to begin gathering at Parliament from12.30pm.

Where is it happening: Parliament lawn, and the corner of Lambton Quay and Whitmore St.

Who is gathering: Brian Tamaki and supporters including Destiny’s Church, and the Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition with its supporters.

Why are they there: Tamaki is there to show support for Israel, and to call on MPs in Parliament to do the same, while Pōneke Anti-Facist Coalition is there to counter Tamaki’s rhetoric.

