A protest and counter-protest between Speak Up For Women and the Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition will take place this afternoon on the grounds of Parliament.

Speak Up For Women is a self-proclaimed women’s rights group which originally opposed changes to legislation that allowed people to self-identify their sex on their birth certificate without going to the Family Court.

They now focus on matters such as transgender people in sports and single-sex bathrooms.

The group says it will meet on the forecourt of Parliament at 12.30pm to protest.

“We have been in touch with parliamentary security and they have given us a space - it’s the area around the Seddon statue - a great location. There will be barriers too. The organisers will be wearing suffragette ribbons. We’re looking forward to meeting you all,” the group wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, the Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition has organised a counter-protest to begin at midday.

Coalition organiser Tristan Cordelia said the counter-protest will be comprised of cis and trans women standing together in solidarity.

“Transphobes often try to pit feminists and transgender activists against each other, but we know that those struggles are interlinked. We’re showing up today as trans women and cis women, hand in hand in support of each other.”

Police and the Parliamentary Service are closely monitoring the planned protest.

It comes six weeks after British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, canned a planned speech about women’s rights in Auckland’s Albert Park after scuffles broke out.

She was doused in a bottle of tomato juice and had to be rushed from the park by security and her supporters, later receiving a police escort.

British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker is escorted from Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Parker had been planning a second rally in Wellington the following day but left the country after the chaotic counter-protest, which saw thousands of people pack into Albert Park.

Instead, a counter-protest was held in Wellington and thousands of people packed into the Civic Square to support trans people.

About a thousand people gathered in Wellington's Civic Centre to demonstrate for trans rights. Photo / Vita Molyneux

Restore Passenger Rail protesters arrested

This afternoon’s protest comes hours after three Restore Passenger Rail protesters were taken into police custody for blocking rush-hour traffic in Wellington’s Karori.

Police say charges are being considered for the group, who sat across a pedestrian crossing on Glenmore St, causing traffic to back up along the road.

Buses were blocked in both directions - however, one bus filled with schoolchildren managed to edge past the protest.

Commuters decide to walk after Restore Passenger Rail protesters blocked Glenmore Street in Karori. Photo / Azaria Howell

Members of the public could be heard swearing at the protesters, calling their actions “counter-productive” as cars edged past them on the footpath.

One man who was a passenger on a blocked bus told the protesters they were blocking his way to go and visit his daughter in the hospital, who was receiving chemotherapy.

“You may have time and the money to be able to do this protest and stop a whole lot of other people in a completely undemocratic way, but I need to get somewhere,” he was heard telling the protesters.

A school bus tried to edge past Restore Passenger Rail protesters on Glenmore Street, Karori. Photo / Azaria Howell

Police arrived shortly after the protest began, and unglued several of the protesters from the road before telling them they were under arrest for endangering transport.

The group disrupted traffic all throughout April and is showing few signs of slowing down despite several arrests for endangering traffic and breaching bail.

The protests are so frequent, Wellington police now have a rapid response unit on standby weekday mornings to respond as quickly as possible.

A Restore Passenger Rail protester is dragged away by police after blocking Glenmore Street in Karori. Photo / Azaria Howell

On Monday protesters sat across The Terrace holding a banner - drawing strong criticism from members of the public who were heard to yell and swear at them.