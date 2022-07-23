A protest organised by Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition aims to cause "chaos" today. Video / Supplied / Michael Craig

By RNZ

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has spoken of his political ambitions following today's anti-government protests that shutdown streets and motorways across the country.

Auckland's Southern Motorway is now open in both directions after protesters walked out onto the motorway as police looked on this morning.

The protest in Auckland has ended after causing major disruption to traffic.

Tamaki told Radio New Zealand he will soon make an announcement regarding three minor parties forming a coalition.

Tamaki said three minor parties have made the commitment to operate under a new umbrella.

"I'm in talks with others. So it looks like there's going to be a new party on the block.

"We want to bring reform to this political establishment. It needs changing. We want to get it out of the hands of parties, and into the hands of people."

Tamaki said he has no interest in personally running for Parliament, preferring to act in an advisory role to the new party.

Several hundred people gathered at the Auckland Domain this morning, before leaving in a march organised by Tamaki.

The Destiny Church leader spoke at the Domain protest and commented on the potential for civil unrest stating "the other solution I already mentioned is the Sri Lankan solution" citing the widespread protests in the Asian county this month.

Motorway has been blocked in preparation for the marchers pic.twitter.com/9FECtHDAGR — Te Rangikaiwhiria Kemara (@Te_Taipo) July 22, 2022

Children and elderly people were among the large group calling for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and all the major political parties to step aside.

They walked out onto the southern motorway at about 11.30am, as police blocked off all traffic heading south.

All southbound lanes on the motorway were closed as the protesters made their way from the Khyber Pass on-ramp to Market Road.

The leaders of the march reached the Market Road off-ramp and turned around to get back on the motorway in the other direction, closing all northbound lanes.

With many of the protesters returning to the domain, all motorway lanes have now reopened, although there are warnings of delays as congestion eases.

Anti-government protests were also planned for other centres.