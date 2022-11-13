Witnesses said they saw a dead body at a serious incident in central Auckland on Monday morning. Video / Supplied

Police responding to an incident in central Auckland say a man collapsed and died while speaking to officers.

Police and St John ambulances are on Ronayne St. It is understood they have been there since about 4am.

A statement from police just after 7.30am said they were treating the death as unexplained.

“Police received several reports of a man causing a disturbance on Ronayne Street, Auckland central. Police attended and located the man.

“However, while talking with police, the man has collapsed and died.”

A police officer at the scene of an incident in central Auckland this morning. Photo / Akula Sharma

Police are still making inquiries, they said. The Coroner has been informed of the death and a post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of the man’s death.

A witness at the scene said paramedics performed CPR on one person and another person was taken away in an ambulance.

A resident who lives on the 10th floor at The Landing apartments said she and her partner heard yelling outside in the morning but was not sure what happened until her friend sent her a text about the news.

Police are at the scene of an incident in Auckland central early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Staff from a nearby service station said one of the cleaners told him a person was dead outside around 4.40am.

“We did not hear any gunshots or any screams. Someone from the apartment called the emergency services.”

Police at the scene where a man collapsed and died in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Akula Sharma

Two detectives were seen entering the apartment building at 7.30am and later another detective went in.



