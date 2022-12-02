A person has died in a crash that has closed one of Tauranga’s busiest highways this morning.

State Highway 29A near Maungatapu was blocked and emergency services remain at the scene.

The crash happened shortly after 6.35am and involved two cars, about 1km north of the Maungatapu roundabout, which is where traffic is being diverted.

A police spokesman said a person had died at the scene and a second person has been transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

There are diversions in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.